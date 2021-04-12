Witness appeal following attempted robbery in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following an attempted robbery which took place on Deanery Road near College Green, Bristol on Tuesday 6 April at about 9.35pm.

The victim, a man in his early 20s, was approached by three men who asked him for money before punching him in the face, causing him facial injuries which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

The men are described as being about 6ft tall, wearing black balaclavas. One was wearing red puffer jacket with a fur hood and another was wearing a black down jacket.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or saw anyone in the area at the time matching the description of the offenders. They are particularly keen for any dashcam footage of the incident.

If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221073653.