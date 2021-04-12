Witness appeal following dangerous driving incident in Yeovil

We’re appealing for witnesses to come forward following a dangerous driving incident in Yeovil.

At about 5.45pm yesterday (Sunday 11 April), a silver VW Golf failed to stop for police on Queensway. It was then seen travelling at excess speed down Stone Lane and on to Sock Lane in the direction of Mudford Sock, narrowly missing a family with children walking along the lane.

Shortly afterwards a horse rider was forced into the hedge after the vehicle passed them at speed.

The driver is described as a white man with short brown hair.

Officers are keen for the pedestrians and horse rider to come forward and would ask them to make contact on 101 quoting crime reference 5221077261.

They’d also like to hear from anyone else that may have witnessed the vehicle. If you can help, call 101 quoting the same reference.