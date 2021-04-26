Witnesses sought following supicious incident in South Gloucestershire

We’re appealing for witnesses following a suspicious incident in Emersons Green, South Gloucestershire.

A man spoke to three girls as they left the park on Emerson Way yesterday between 4.15pm and 4.30pm before walking away.

The man is described as Asian, aged in his mid-20s and wore a dark hooded jacket with distinctive wide red bands on the arms.

The neighbourhood team are targeting patrols in the area following this incident.