Appeal after blind woman verbally abused in Taunton

We’re appealing for witnesses to a public order incident in Taunton.

A woman in her 50s was shouted and sworn at by a man on the junction of The Mount and Mary Street.

The victim is registered blind and was carrying a white cane and wearing dark glasses at the time.

The incident happened at approximately 12.55pm on Thursday, 25 March.

PC Kate Fortune said: “This incident saw a vulnerable woman abused in a targeted verbal attack which caused her to fear for her safety.

“We’ve reviewed CCTV from the area but unfortunately it wasn’t captured on camera.

“A member of the public did kindly supported the victim while she was being abused but unfortunately we do not know who she is.

“If that was you, or you know who provided assistance to the victim, we’d like to hear from you.

“We’d also be keen to speak to anyone else who was in the area at the time and who witnessed what happened.”

A man in his 50s has attended a police station for a voluntary interview.

If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221064027.