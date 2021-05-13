Appeal after man injured in robbery

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a man suffered head injuries in a robbery in Baker Street, Weston-super-Mare.

He needed hospital treatment for cuts, swelling and grazing to his face and knee. It happened at about 1am on Friday 30 April. The man, who is in his 50s, had withdrawn money from a cash machine in Alexandra Parade and was followed as he walked home – he walks with a stick.

In Baker Street he was struck from behind and knocked to the floor. When he tried to walk away he was struck again and his wallet taken from his jacket. Thankfully the money he had withdrawn was not in his wallet, but his bank card was.

The offender is described as a clean shaven white man in his late 20s, about 5ft 10ins (1.7m) tall and slim with short fair hair. He wore a grey tracksuit top, blue jeans and trainers.

A woman asked the suspect to leave the man alone and helped him to his feet. She was white, in her 30s, with black hair in a bun and wore a dark-coloured clothing.

If you witnessed this robbery, have dashcam or CCTV footage which could help, or any other information call 101 quoting reference 5221093003.