Appeal for information following Yeovil arson
We’re appealing for information following an arson which happened in Yeovil on Monday 26 April.
Two boys, thought to be in their teens, deliberately started a fire in a bush in Thorne Gardens which quickly spread and resulted in damage to property.
The incident happened between 4.45pm and 5.45pm.
Witnesses have described the offenders as being around 13-14 years old and around 5ft 7in tall. One was wearing all black clothing and the other was wearing a black and white Adidas tracksuit, and possibly holding a small white box.
Anyone with information that could help police identify them is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 5221089810.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221089810
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.