Appeal for witnesses and CCTV following Brislington stabbing

We’re seeking witnesses and CCTV footage following a stabbing incident in Brislington.

Specialist firearms officers were deployed to School Road at around 2pm today (Saturday 29 May) following reports that a male in his late teens, who was the front seat passenger in a white Fiat, had been stabbed by a man riding a black bike.

The offender is described as white and was wearing a black hooded top.

The victim has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

This is thought to be an isolated incident in which the offender and victim are known to each other.

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may hold relevant CCTV, mobile or dash cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 5221118536.