Appeal for witnesses following sexual assault in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted near an underpass by St Paul’s roundabout in Bristol.

The woman, who is in her twenties, was cycling between two of the underpass exits, when she was approached by a man and sexually assaulted. The incident happened at around 10.45pm on Sunday 9 May.

The offender is described as being mixed race, aged between 20 and 30 years old, of slim build and between 6ft and 6ft 2ins. He was wearing a dark t-shirt, dark jeans and was holding a raincoat in his hands. He had a cut over his eyebrow.

If you saw a man matching this description around the time of the incident, or have any other information which could assist our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221101699.