Appeal to locate wanted Kieran Williams

We’re asking the public to call us if they see Keiran Williams.

The 17-year-old is wanted in connection with a GBH assault.

He is known to frequent the south Bristol area and is described as being white, with brown hair, blue eyes, and around 6ft in height.

If you see him, do not approach him, but call 999 and quote log number 639 of 29 May. Alternatively if you know where he may be, call 101.