Appeal to trace potential witnesses to assault in Fishponds

We are asking two men who may have witnessed a serious assault in Fishponds earlier this year to make contact with police.

A 17-year-old male sustained a number of stab wounds at about 8pm on Friday 12 February in the Ridgeway Road area.

A witness recalls seeing two men in the area at the time who we’ve so far been unable to trace. The pair are described as white, in their 20s, of average build and almost 6ft tall and we’ve been told it looked like they were out running. It’s possible they may have seen something that could assist our enquiries and therefore ask them to make contact with us – even if it is to say they didn’t witness the incident.

They, or anyone else with information about what happened and hasn’t yet talked to the police, should call 101 quoting reference number 5221031520.

Five people have been charged with offences in connection with the incident, including three with attempted murder. All appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 28 May) and will next appear at the same court on 16 July.

A 49-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Thursday 27 May) on suspicion of assisting an offender. He’s been released under investigation.