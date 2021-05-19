Application for Somerset live music event rejected following police objections

An application to hold a live music event for up to 200 people at a site in Somerset has been rejected by Sedgemoor District Council following objections from the local neighbourhood policing team.

The owner of Hillside Farm in Ashcott submitted a Temporary Event Notice (TEN) to the local authority for the event, due to be held in July 2021, which included live music and the sale of alcohol.

At a licensing panel hearing on Monday 17 May, representations were made by neighbourhood and licensing officers, who raised concerns about the suitability of the site for such an event and the potential impact on local residents.

Objections included:

Poor accessibility, particularly for emergency services

An inadequate health and safety/risk assessment, particularly in respect of safeguarding children and vulnerable adults

Inadequate contingency plans to manage excess numbers

An inadequate noise management plan, and subsequent impact on neighbouring residents

The representations followed consultation with local residents, in which long running concerns about anti-social behaviour were identified in relation to previous events at the site.

The panel issued a counter notice against the TEN, ruling that the application “Fail[ed] to demonstrate that sufficient thought preparation and consultation had taken place to promote the licensing objectives.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Joe Piscina said:

“We work closely with the local community and partner agencies who have previously expressed concern about excess noise and anti-social behaviour in this area.

“This has become a particular problem since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and has led to increased community tension, as well as excess demand on police services.

“We welcome the decision of the Licencing and Gambling Panel to serve a counter notice, preventing the event from lawfully taking place.”