CCTV appeal after assault outside pool

We’re investigating an assault outside Crewkerne swimming pool and are hoping the public can help us with our enquiries.

The victim was taken to hospital with a serious head injury after being attacked by an unknown individual with a baseball bat, or similar item, in Henhayes Lane at about 3.45pm on Tuesday 4 May. He has since been discharged from hospital and is continuing with his recovery.

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a person wearing a blue hooded top and dark jogging bottoms who we wish to speak with as part of our enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or recognises the individual photographed, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221096483.