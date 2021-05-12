CCTV appeal after man threatens staff in Bristol supermarket
We’re releasing CCTV footage of a man police would like to identify in connection with an incident at a supermarket in Bristol.
On Tuesday 27 April at about 9.45am a man entered Iceland in Staple Hill and stole food items.
He left via the store entrance and threatened staff when challenged, claiming to be in possession of a knife.
If you recognise the man pictured, or have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5221090188.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.