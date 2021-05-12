CCTV appeal after man threatens staff in Bristol supermarket

We’re releasing CCTV footage of a man police would like to identify in connection with an incident at a supermarket in Bristol.

On Tuesday 27 April at about 9.45am a man entered Iceland in Staple Hill and stole food items.

He left via the store entrance and threatened staff when challenged, claiming to be in possession of a knife.

If you recognise the man pictured, or have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5221090188.