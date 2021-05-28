CCTV appeal after shop staff assaulted in Chard

Officers investigating assaults in Chard are releasing a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify.

An unknown male entered a hardware shop, in Holyrood Street, at approximately 10.45am on Thursday 15 April. While in the store he was reportedly abusive to staff and assaulted two employees, causing no injury.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and show a man we wish to talk to in connection with our investigation.

Anyone who recognises the individual, or saw what happened, is asked to contact us online or on 101 quoting reference 5221080256.