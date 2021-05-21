CCTV appeal following assault in Taunton

We’re releasing CCTV images of two people police want to identify in connection with an assault on two female victims outside Tesco, Castle Street, Taunton on Saturday 24 April between 9pm and 9.30pm.

The victims, both in their late teens, were assaulted by a man and a woman who approached them whilst they were sitting on a bench outside the store.

The pair left in the direction of Wellington Road after a security guard intervened.

The victims were uninjured by left shaken by the unprovoked assault.

The offenders, who are not thought to be known to the victims, are described as:

A man with short blonde hair, wearing a black top with white stripes down the arms, and black trousers A woman of slim build wearing a dark hooded top and dark trousers.

Did you witness what happened or do you recognise the people pictured?

If you can help, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221088290.