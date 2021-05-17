CCTV appeal following burglary in Westbury-on-Trym
We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man police want to identify in connection with a burglary in Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol.
Between 8pm on Thursday 8 April and 5am on Friday 9 April, an unknown offender gained entry to a property in the Sandyleaze area and stole a number of items.
He also attempted to gain entry to other nearby addresses and parked vehicles.
The offender is described as a white man in his late teens/early 20s, wearing dark clothing and distinctive Nike Airmax Silver Bullet trainers.
Do you recognise the man pictured? If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5221076525.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.