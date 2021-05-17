CCTV appeal following burglary in Westbury-on-Trym

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man police want to identify in connection with a burglary in Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol.

Between 8pm on Thursday 8 April and 5am on Friday 9 April, an unknown offender gained entry to a property in the Sandyleaze area and stole a number of items.

He also attempted to gain entry to other nearby addresses and parked vehicles.

The offender is described as a white man in his late teens/early 20s, wearing dark clothing and distinctive Nike Airmax Silver Bullet trainers.

Do you recognise the man pictured? If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5221076525.