CCTV appeal following stabbing in Easton
We’re issuing CCTV footage of a man police would like to identify in connection with a GBH that took place in Easton, Bristol last month.
At about 7pm on Saturday 17 April, a man in his 40s was stabbed to his arm and upper body outside International Foodmarket on Stapleton Road by an unknown offender.
He is described as a black man, of average build, wearing a blue face mask, dark hoody, red bottoms and white trainers.
The victim was left with injuries which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.
CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out as part of our investigation. Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened and has not already spoken to police, or who recognises the man in the CCTV footage. We appreciate the quality is poor, but we are hoping it may jog someone’s memory or that his clothes may be recognisable.
If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5221082237.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.