CCTV appeal over stalking – Yeovil

Officers investigating a case of stalking have issued an image of a man they’re keen to identify and speak to.

The victim has reported multiple contacts from the stalker since 30 March. This includes visits to their Yeovil workplace and phone calls and messages after the suspect tricked a colleague into giving out the number.

The victim is very distressed and the unwanted behaviour is having a significant effect on their life.

Do you know this man?

If you recognise the man in this image, who has short dark hair and a beard and wears a white top and a blue hooded jacket, call 101 quoting reference 5221086083.

