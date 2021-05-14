CCTV appeal over stalking – Yeovil
Officers investigating a case of stalking have issued an image of a man they’re keen to identify and speak to.
The victim has reported multiple contacts from the stalker since 30 March. This includes visits to their Yeovil workplace and phone calls and messages after the suspect tricked a colleague into giving out the number.
The victim is very distressed and the unwanted behaviour is having a significant effect on their life.
If you recognise the man in this image, who has short dark hair and a beard and wears a white top and a blue hooded jacket, call 101 quoting reference 5221086083.
What is stalking?
- Stalking is a pattern of repeated, unwanted behaviour that causes you to feel distressed or scared. No one should have to live with stalking and it should not be tolerated. Everyone has a right to go about their daily business in safety and without fear
- You can report stalking and harassment to the police by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency. You can also report it through the online form on our website
- If you don’t feel ready to talk to us, you can contact the national stalking helpline on 0808 802 0300
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.