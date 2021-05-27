Closure order granted after reports of drug dealing and antisocial behaviour – Highbridge

A court has granted a temporary closure order for an address in Highbridge amid links to drugs and antisocial behaviour.

A three-month closure order against 16 Smith Way was approved by magistrates at North Somerset Courthouse on Friday 14 May.

During a warrant, officers seized suspected class A and class B drugs, as well as mobile phones, cash and drugs paraphernalia from the property. Hunting knives and a machete were also found.

Incidents reported to the police included people from the address going outside and damaging a car, an assault and antisocial behaviour through people shouting and coming and going at all times of the day.

The order was led by the Antisocial Behaviour Team and supported by neighbourhood officers and LiveWest which owns and manages the property.

Antisocial behaviour co-ordinator Cerwyn Pritchard said: “Some residents have been living in fear due to the events that have taken place at the property. It’s affected their mental health and wellbeing and caused them undue stress and anxiety.

“We’re grateful to magistrates for granting this order that will help the whole community.

“It’s not acceptable for people to be fearful to leave their home and we’d urge anyone with concerns about crime or antisocial behaviour in their neighbourhood to report it online or via 101 so we can investigate it and help prevent it from continuing.”