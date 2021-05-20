Dashcam sought as BMW driver fails to stop after crash on A38

Officers investigating a collision on the A38 near Wellington where one motorist failed to stop are asking for witnesses to get in touch.

Two cars collided between the Chelston Roundabout and the turning for Ham at approximately 9.30pm on Tuesday 18 May.

The driver of a grey BMW left the scene without providing details or checking on the welfare of occupants of the other car.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has dashcam from the area, should call 101 and give reference 5221109158.