Did you witness altercation between taxi driver and customer?

Witnesses are being sought after a taxi driver sustained injuries in the Stockwood area of Bristol earlier this month.

Police were called to Stockwood Road at about 8pm on Saturday 8 May after the driver sustained injuries to his nose and hand in an altercation with a customer.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation.

We’re keen to hear from any witnesses who’ve not yet contacted the police. Please contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5221100361.