Did you witness crash in Hambrook?

We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in Hambrook.

Officers were called to a two-vehicle collision in Bristol Road at 4.40pm on Sunday 25 April.

One driver, a male in his 40s, sustained a serious injury and was taken to hospital. He remains in hospital.

The road was closed while police, fire and ambulance services attended the incident. It reopened at about 9pm.

Anyone who saw what happened, or may have dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5221088983.