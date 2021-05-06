Do you recognise this man?

We’re investigating an incident that happened at the car park of Cabot Circus in Bristol.

An unknown male approached a woman, in her 20s, from behind and inappropriately touched her, at approximately 11.30-11.45am on Wednesday 28 October.

We wish to speak with a man, pictured, in connection with our enquiries.

He’s described as white, in his 30s, with brown hair and is seen wearing a white top and blue surgical face mask.