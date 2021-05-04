Extra patrols in Bristol following street robberies

Additional patrols are being carried out in Bristol city centre following a number of robberies in recent weeks.

Several incidents have been reported in areas including College Green, Anchor Road, Park Street and the Harbourside.

On Saturday 1 May, a 25-year-old told police he had been robbed of an e-scooter. A 17-year-old male has been arrested and released under investigation.

However, in other cases victims have reported the offenders forcing them to wipe information off their mobile phones before stealing the handsets.

Sergeant Danielle Hardaway said: “Enquiries into the incidents are continuing. At this stage, we’re keeping an open mind if they are in any way linked.

“We’d urge anyone else who has had their phone taken to please report it to us so we have a full understanding of what has happened.

“We’ve recently recovered two mobile phones we think may have been stolen. However we’ve checked the phone’s IMEI number against our records to try to trace the owners but have they have not been reported stolen and so we are unable to return them. It shows the value of reporting crimes to police and making a note of your phone’s IMEI number in case your handset goes missing or is stolen.”

Sgt Hardaway added: “As a precaution, we have arranged for extra high-visibility patrols to be carried out in the city centre.

“We would urge anyone with concerns to speak with those officers, or to contact the local team via our website.”

If you have experienced a similar incident, please call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221073207.