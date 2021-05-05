Have you seen wanted man Lee Coles?

Can you help us find Lee Coles who is wanted on a warrant?

He failed to attend court last month after being charged with a non-dwelling burglary and assaulting an emergency worker.

Coles is known to frequent North, East and South Bristol, especially Southmead. He also has a bicycle.

He’s described as white, about 5ft 8ins, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees the 39-year-old should not approach him, but call 999 and give reference 5221073944. If you know where he may be, call 101 and use the same reference number.