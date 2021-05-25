Information sought after man seen committing indecent act

We’re appealing for information after a man was seen exposing himself and carrying out an indecent act in Dunster, near Minehead.

The incident happened at approximately 4.20pm on Wednesday, 19 May in the A39 underpass.

The witnesses, two teenage girls, ran away from the man and were unharmed.

The man is described as mixed race, aged in his early 40s and of slim to medium build.

We’re keeping an open mind as to whether the incident is linked to a report of a man committing an indecent act near the second shelter on the path through Culvercliffe on 6 May.

Patrols by neighbourhood officers have been increased in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.