Investigation ongoing into burglary at commercial premises

We’re seeking witnesses after cash was stolen from a commercial premises in Bridgwater earlier this month.

The site, in Wylds Road, was broken into at some point between noon on Saturday 1 May and 3.30pm on Monday 3 May.

A similar incident occurred in the East Quay area that weekend and at this time we’re keeping an open mind as to whether they are linked.

We’d ask anyone who saw what happened, or may have dashcam showing the area, to contact 101 and give reference 5221095671.