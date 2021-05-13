Thank You – Keep Playing Your Part

As the third stage of the roadmap out of lockdown approaches, we are thanking the public for playing their part throughout the COVID pandemic. Sticking to the regulations has helped stop the spread of the virus and every act of kindness has strengthened communities, reducing isolation and making them more resilient to crime.

From Monday 17 May, contact between people in different households will return. It will also see more people being out and about, shopping, socialising and spending more time in public spaces – both indoors and outdoors. But as lives slowly return to normality we are encouraging the public to keep being neighbourly and carrying out the acts of kindness demonstrated since the first lockdown.

From painting rainbows and clapping for key workers, to helping neighbours with food deliveries and sticking to the COVID regulations, this year has seen communities come together with one common purpose – to save lives.

Communities and police working together

Officers, staff and volunteers have adapted throughout the pandemic to continue their work. Here’s just some of the many examples of communities and police working together:

Police volunteers and specials have provided invaluable support to our frontline officers throughout the pandemic. In the first few weeks of lockdown almost 50 new volunteers signed up specifically to help with COVID-related support. During April 2020 alone our special constables volunteered over 7,630 hours of their time which equated to 48 extra police officers.

In March this year the Boots for Youths initiative, launched by PC Ryan Day in partnership with Cabot Learning Federation, provided children in Bristol access to more than 400 pairs of football boots so they can take part in extra-curricular activities upon returning to school.

Launching new social media pages has improved access to our Neighbourhood Policing teams. With some officers and PCSOs switching their usual face-to-face community meetings for Facebook Live sessions, resulting in many more online interactions than the usual in person meetings.

Outreach workers in Bristol provided regular assistance to the Food Hub Consortium Project at the Malcolm X Centre while continuing to hold online workshops for those interested in joining the police.

Assistant Chief Constable, Jon Reilly said: “The past year has been full of challenges and personal sacrifice for many. But one thing we have seen is that kindness prevails and amid the adversity is community spirit and hope.



“Neighbourhood teams have been the bedrock of policing across Avon and Somerset throughout the pandemic. Our ongoing dialogue with communities increases our knowledge and awareness of local issues which enables us to take action and reduce crime.



“Local officers and PCSOs have supported and encouraged the public to follow COVID regulations and we are thankful for the positive response from the vast majority of people. It’s humbling how everyone has pulled together and adapted.



“As we move into the next stage of the roadmap out of lockdown, I encourage everyone to keep playing their part, to follow the COVID regulations and to build on the strong community networks we’ve developed over the last year.

