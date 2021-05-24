Man charged and six more arrested in connection with Bristol riot
Another man has been charged and six more arrested in connection with the violence in Bristol on 21 March.
Dylan Dunne, 22, of Coalpit Heath, is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday (28 May) charged with violent disorder and theft of police equipment.
Meanwhile, the following have also been arrested during the past few days:
- A 24-year-old man from Bristol – arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and a public order offence. He has since been released under investigation.
- A 25-year-old man from Bristol – arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He has since been released under investigation.
- A 40-year-old man from Oxford – arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. He remains in police custody.
- A 24-year-old man from Bristol – arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. He has since been released under investigation.
- A 30-year-old man from Bristol – arrested on suspicion of riot, arson, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and of assaulting an emergency worker. He has since been released under investigation.
- A 27-year-old man from Bristol – arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. He has since been released under investigation.