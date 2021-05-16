Man charged with rape and sexual assault

We’ve charged a 25-year-old man with rape and sexual assault.

William Fernandez, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody pending an appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 19 May.

The rape charge relates to an incident in Bristol on Wednesday, 12 May.

The sexual assault charge relates to an incident in Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday, 11 May.

Both victims have been given access to specialist support services.

Fernandez, who was arrested by Avon and Somerset officers in Newport on Friday, has also been charged with assaulting an emergency worker following an incident in police custody.

Anyone affected by this inquiry is encouraged to contact police on 101.