Men charged with fraud offences – Minehead

Three men from Minehead are due in court next month after being charged following an investigation into money being taken from a woman by fraudulent means.

On 1 September last year, police were made aware that a four-figure sum had been taken from the bank account of a woman from Minehead without her knowledge.

Three men have been charged and are due at Taunton Magistrates Court next month:

• Aaron Cooper, 35, of King George Road, has been charged with theft and fraud by false representation.

• Christopher Cooper, 63, of King George Road, has been charged with acquire, use, possess criminal property.

• Jason Croker, 44, of Elm Grove, has been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of possession with intent to supply a class A drug (heroin).

