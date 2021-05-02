Officers assaulted and arrests made after dispersal order authorised in Bristol

Following the conclusion of a peaceful protest held in Bristol city centre on Saturday evening (1 May), around 50 people gathered outside a premises in High Street, Bristol.

Due to incidences of anti-social behaviour, a Section 35 dispersal order was authorised.

Officers encouraged people to disperse, but items including bottles, cans, paint and eggs were thrown at them by a small number of people in the crowd and from within the nearby building.

A total of 13 officers were assaulted with some receiving minor injuries and two arrests were made.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting four emergency workers and a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with a Section 35 direction. Both remain in custody at this time.

Ch Insp Rob Cheeseman said: “It’s wholly unacceptable for officers to be subjected to any form of assault and it’s very disappointing to see a small minority using bottles, cans and other missiles to target both officers and police horses in this way.

“We’ll be investigating offences committed and reviewing CCTV and officers’ Body Worn Video to identify those responsible.”