PC pleads guilty to driving offence

A police officer has appeared in court this week after being charged with one count of drink-driving.

PC James Hayward, 20 from Kingston St Mary, pleaded guilty to driving a privately-owned vehicle on 12 March 2021 when over the legal alcohol limit.

He was stopped by officers near Taunton and a roadside breath test revealed he was over the limit.

At Exeter Magistrates Court on Tuesday 4 May, Hayward was handed a 17-month driving disqualification, fined £197 and order to pay £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Misconduct proceedings against PC Hayward are progressing.

A hearing into whether his actions amount to gross misconduct is due to be heard on Wednesday 12 May.