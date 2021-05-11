Police car damage prompts witness appeal

Enquiries are continuing after a marked police vehicle was damaged in Brentry.

Officers had parked the car in Standon Way on Tuesday 27 April while they attended an unrelated call.

However, while dealing with that incident an unknown individual slashed the front and rear nearside tyres. It’s believed this happened at about 11.45am.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries are continuing. We’re keen to hear from people who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area around that time, including a young male seen wearing black clothing.

PC Melissa Kingscott said: “It is incredibly frustrating that someone would go out of their way to damage a police car. On another day, this senseless vandalism could have stopped officers from attending a 999 call and potentially saving someone’s life or detaining a suspect.

“We’d ask anyone who saw what happened to contact us online or call 101 and give reference number 5221090286.“