Renewed appeal to find wanted Joshua Neale

Have you seen Joshua Neale? He’s wanted after failing to attend court after being charged with a drugs offence and we wish to talk to him in connection with our enquiries into two assaults.

He’s 30 years old and has links to Kewstoke and Weston-super-Mare.

He’s described as white, about 6ft 3ins, medium build with short brown hair and beard. He has a wolf tattoo on his left bicep.

People are asked not to approach him but call 999 if they see him and quote reference 5220225909. If you know where he may be, call 101.