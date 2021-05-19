Statement following firearms incident in Bristol

At 5.20pm today specialist firearms officers were deployed to the Hareclive Road area of Bristol.

It followed reports a male had been shot and reports of a subsequent disorder involving a number of people.

Two people are known to have been injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Five people have been arrested.

We believe the incidents to be linked.

At this time, we do not believe there to be any threat to the wider community.

There continues to be a significant police presence in the area and we’d like to thank the public for their support while we respond to the incidents.