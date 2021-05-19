Three men arrested after motorbike stolen
Three men have been arrested this morning (Wed 19 May) following an a motorbike theft near Weston-super-Mare.
Police were called to Taunton Road, in Worle, at about 5.15am by a member of the public who saw a number of people trying to steal a motorbike.
Officers attended and a white BMW motorcycle was found abandoned in a nearby GP surgery car park. Its rightful owner has been traced and the vehicle returned to them.
Three men, aged 18, 27 and 35, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and remain in custody at this time.
We’re continuing to conduct house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.
Anyone who saw people acting suspiciously overnight in the area, or has dashcam and CCTV footage, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221109270.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.