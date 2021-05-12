Two men sought after assault on cyclist

We’re issuing photographs of two men we wish to identify as part of our enquiries into an assault in Taunton.

A cyclist was riding along Duke Street at approximately 4.30pm on Saturday 17 April when stopped by a number of unknown males and assaulted. The cyclist was taken to Musgrove Park Hospital having suffered facial injuries.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation.

We wish to speak with the two men, pictured, who we hope can assist our investigation.

They are described as:

Person 1 – male, white and wearing a white T-shirt and dark trousers.

Person 2 – male, white and wearing a red T-shirt, black gilet, black and yellow shorts and a baseball cap.

Witnesses to the assault, or people who recognise the two people, are asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221082152.