Two teenagers charged with attempted murder

A further two people have been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Fishponds earlier this year.

Police and paramedics were called to Ridgeway Road at approximately 8pm on Friday 12 February after a 17-year-old male had been wounded and needed hospital treatment.

Jaheim Mullings, of Downton Road in Bristol, and a 16-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were yesterday charged with one count of attempted murder.

Both were remanded ahead of appearing before magistrates in Bristol today (Friday 14 May).

In total, five people have now been charged with offences in connection with the incident in Ridgeway Road.

A 17-year-old is facing one count of attempted murder and a 16-year-old female was charged with conspiracy to murder. They are both due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 28 May.

And a 17-year-old female has been charged with assisting an offender and is due at youth court on Friday 21 May.

Mullings, 19, has also been charged with the attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy who sustained multiple non life-threatening stab wounds in Wells Road, Bristol, on the evening of Sunday 18 April.