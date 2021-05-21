Weston-super-Mare man jailed after admitting to assault

A man has been jailed after pleading guilty an assault on a woman in Weston-super-Mare.

Daniel Wood, 39, of Weston-super-Mare was sentenced to 26 weeks imprisonment by North Somerset Magistrates Court on May 11, and ordered to pay compensation to the victim after admitting to the assault on Locking Road on the morning of Tuesday 6 April.

He was also issued with a restraining order, preventing him from contacting the victim.

An investigations spokesperson said: “This has been a traumatic experience for the victim, as well as a young child who also witnessed the assault. They are being offered safeguarding support.

“I welcome the sentencing decision by the court.

“I’d like to thank members of the public who intervened that day, potentially preventing a much more serious incident.”