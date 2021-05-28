Witness appeal after fire at stables in Kingsbury Episcopi

We’re seeking witnesses after a fire at a stables in Kingsbury Episcopi earlier this week.

Police were contacted by the fire service on the night of Wednesday 26 May about an incident it was dealing with off Pulpitsway Drove.

Police found a locked gate at the entrance of the field where the stables were situated had been forced open. No animals were being kept in the stables at the time of the fire.

An officer has conducted CCTV and house-to-house enquiries as part of our investigation.

We’re keen to hear from witnesses who saw what happened, or anyone who saw people acting suspiciously in the area about 10-11pm. If you can help with our enquiries please call 101 and quote reference number 5221116306.