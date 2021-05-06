Skip to content

Witness appeal after pedestrians injured in collision – Hanham

Posted at 15:38 on 6th May 2021 in Appeals

We’re asking witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage to get in touch after a collision left two pedestrians with injuries.

We received a call at about 7.20pm on Monday 26 April that a black vehicle was being driven along Greenbank Road in Hanham in such a manner that it forced a motorcyclist to take evasive action.

The motorbike subsequently collided with a man and a woman on the pavement. Both were taken to hospital but have now been released. The motorcyclist also sustained cuts and bruises.

Anyone who saw what happened or may have dashcam footage should call PC 4371 Pike on 101.