Witness appeal after pedestrians injured in collision – Hanham

We’re asking witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage to get in touch after a collision left two pedestrians with injuries.

We received a call at about 7.20pm on Monday 26 April that a black vehicle was being driven along Greenbank Road in Hanham in such a manner that it forced a motorcyclist to take evasive action.

The motorbike subsequently collided with a man and a woman on the pavement. Both were taken to hospital but have now been released. The motorcyclist also sustained cuts and bruises.