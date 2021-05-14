Witness appeal after street robbery at Bristol Harbourside

Enquiries are being carried out following a street robbery in Bristol last week.

The incident happened on Tuesday 4 May between 4.15pm and 4.45pm at Bristol Harbourside, near Anchor Road.

An unknown male walked up to the victim and stated he had a knife in his possession before making off with a small quantity of cash. No weapon was seen and the victim was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as mixed race and was wearing a black hooded jacket and a beanie hat. He was with two other males before the incident, who were said to be listening to drill music on a speaker by the waterfront. One of the males is described as black and wearing a black jacket and in possession of a black e-scooter.

Extra police patrols are being carried out in the city centre.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call 101 and give reference number

5221096514.