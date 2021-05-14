Witness appeal after street robbery at Bristol Harbourside
Enquiries are being carried out following a street robbery in Bristol last week.
The incident happened on Tuesday 4 May between 4.15pm and 4.45pm at Bristol Harbourside, near Anchor Road.
An unknown male walked up to the victim and stated he had a knife in his possession before making off with a small quantity of cash. No weapon was seen and the victim was not physically injured.
The suspect is described as mixed race and was wearing a black hooded jacket and a beanie hat. He was with two other males before the incident, who were said to be listening to drill music on a speaker by the waterfront. One of the males is described as black and wearing a black jacket and in possession of a black e-scooter.
Extra police patrols are being carried out in the city centre.
Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call 101 and give reference number
5221096514.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.