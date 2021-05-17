Witness appeal following attempted robbery in Bridgwater

We’re seeking witnesses and information following an attempted robbery in Bridgwater.

The incident happened on the southbound exit slip of the M5 at junction 24 on Wednesday 12 May at about 3.30pm.

As the victim, a woman in her 20s, was leaving the motorway, the driver of a black Nissan pick-up truck cut across her lane, causing damage to her car.

The male driver of the Nissan got out of his vehicle and proceeded to assault the victim by punching and kicking her. He also attempted to take her car keys and mobile phone.

He is described as white, aged 30-40 years, with short brown spiky hair, around 5ft 8in tall, wearing a grey top and blue jeans.

The victim was left with injuries which required hospital treatment. She has since been discharged.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has any information that could assist their investigation.

If you can help, call 101 and quote crime reference number 5221103662.