Witness appeal following catalytic converter theft in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses following the theft of a catalytic converter from a red Toyota Prius in The Glades area of Fishponds.

The theft is believed to have taken place between 9.30pm and 10pm on Saturday 24 April .

Police are particularly keen to identify three men seen in a silver Audi A3 in the area at the time of the incident.

If you have any information that could assist police with their inquiry, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221093021.

For advice on how to protect your vehicle from thieves, visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/keeping-safe/home-property-safety/catalytic-converter-theft