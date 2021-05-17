Witness appeal following collision between bus and cyclist in Bristol
Police would like to hear from any members of the public that witnessed a collision involving a bus and a cyclist on Bath Road, Bristol at about 9.22am on Wednesday 28 April.
The cyclist was struck by the bus as it was travelling on Bath Road (near Fowlers Motorcycles) in the direction of Bristol City Centre.
She required hospital treatment for a serious leg injury.
Did you see what happened? If you can help, call 101 and quote reference number 5221091197.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.