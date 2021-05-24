Witness appeal following robbery in Hartcliffe
Police are investigating a robbery and assault that took place in Hartcliffe on Saturday 24 April.
The victims, a man and a woman in their 40s, were approached by a group of 4-5 men in a blue car on Teyfant Road who made a derogatory comment towards the female victim.
The victims were then followed towards the corner of The Groves and Bishport Avenue and subsequently punched and kicked by the offenders, leaving them both with bruising.
The victims’ mobile phones were stolen during the incident and were later recovered damaged.
The incident happened at around 9.45pm.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or can help them identify the offenders.
If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5221088709.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.