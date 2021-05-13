Witness appeal following theft from vehicle in Litton
We’re seeking witnesses and information following a theft from a vehicle which happened on Ford Road, Litton, between 6pm on Tuesday 4 May and 7am on Wednesday 5 May.
A white Ford Transit van was broken into by an unknown offender and a number of sets of keys were stolen.
Other vehicles and property at the location were also damaged with spray paint.
Police would like to hear from anyone that saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident.
If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference 5221097493.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.