Witness appeal following theft from vehicle in Litton

We’re seeking witnesses and information following a theft from a vehicle which happened on Ford Road, Litton, between 6pm on Tuesday 4 May and 7am on Wednesday 5 May.

A white Ford Transit van was broken into by an unknown offender and a number of sets of keys were stolen.

Other vehicles and property at the location were also damaged with spray paint.

Police would like to hear from anyone that saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident.

If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference 5221097493.