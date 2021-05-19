Witnesses sought after woman injured in incident on M32

We’re appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following an incident on the M32 junction 2 (Ikea) inbound slip road at about 7.30am today (Wednesday 19 May) in which a woman in her 20s suffered head injuries.

She has been taken to hospital and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The inbound slip road is currently closed while enquiries are carried out at the scene. Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5221109316.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed, or who holds dash cam footage of a green Toyota saloon travelling on Muller Road, Stapleton Road, Glenfrome Road or the M32 this morning between 6am and 7.30am. If you can help, please call 101 quoting the same reference.