Witnesses sought following altercation involving firearm

We’re seeking witnesses to an altercation that took place between the occupants of a silver Mitsubishi L200, a black VW Golf and a white Audi A4 outside Westerleigh Crematorium in South Gloucestershire on Thursday 27 May at about 8pm.

Police are investigating a report that one of the individuals involved was in possession of a firearm.

No persons were injured and officers believe this to be an isolated incident.

Did you see anything? If you can help, please call 101 and quote crime reference number 5221117253.