Witnesses sought following altercation involving firearm
We’re seeking witnesses to an altercation that took place between the occupants of a silver Mitsubishi L200, a black VW Golf and a white Audi A4 outside Westerleigh Crematorium in South Gloucestershire on Thursday 27 May at about 8pm.
Police are investigating a report that one of the individuals involved was in possession of a firearm.
No persons were injured and officers believe this to be an isolated incident.
Did you see anything? If you can help, please call 101 and quote crime reference number 5221117253.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.